These adorable pictures will make your heart melt

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANSlife) Most celebrities aren't fond of the paparazzi clicking pictures of their little ones or capturing the private moments they share. But it's a whole different ball game when these stars post pictures of themselves with their kids on social media for the world to see how much they dote on them.

IANSlife.in scanned a few profiles to bring you these sweet moments of simplicity and affection.

Kim Kardashian who loves a photo-op posted a picture with her little ones commenting, "Yesterday was such a huge victory for the Armenian people when the US House of Representatives acknowledged the Armenian Genocide! This photo was taken of me and my children this month in Armenia by Jackie Nickerson." Kylie Jenner's daughter is an even bigger sensation than her mother and the duo posed for a picture while pumpkin shopping for Halloween.

While back home superstar Akshay Kumar and his daughter Nitara took a walk together only to discover that, "Today's morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple's house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything! Wish you and your family...a Happy and Prosperous Diwali... Think Positive.. Be Positive and Do Positive.. May God bless you and be with you... With Luv," revealed Akshay. The most beautiful girl in the world has been overshadowed by her little doll, and were quite sure Mrs. Bachchan is over the moon about it as she posts a picture on Instagram wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. Gauri Khan posts of picture of her favourites as Sharhrukh and Abram stand alongside Gauri's mum. tanya/lh