These Bollywood songs will get you into the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi!

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Even those who are not a part of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are well versed with grandeur and pomp associated with the occasion and its all thanks to our very own Bollywood!

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to Hrithik Roshan, many popular actors have featured in devotional and upbeat numbers celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.These songs often break the monotony of the films to weave a riot of colours on-screen like Sallu 'Bhai' did with 'Jalwa' from 'Wanted', and are also often the basis of important plot twists as seen in 'Deva Shree Ganesha' from 'Agneepath'.So, here's a list of songs that you can add to your playlist to celebrate the festival to the fullest and shake a leg like never before!'Dhagala Lagali' from 'Dream Girl'The makers of 'Dream Girl' recently released the peppy number 'Dhagala Lagali', which is a perfect mix of all the right ingredients, and will definitely make you want to put your dancing shoes on!The track, which draws inspiration from popular Mathari song 'Dhagala Lagali Kala', features the film's lead pair - Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha - decked up in traditional Marathi attires showing off their dancing skills. The lead pair is later joined by Riteish Deshmukh to conclude the song with the trio grooving to the chorus.The upbeat number has been sung by Meet Bros, Mika Singh, Jyotica Tangri and penned by Kumaar.'Ganpati Bappa Morya' from 'Dard Ka Rishta'Not just today, Ganesh Chaturthi has been loved and celebrated by Bollywood since the 90s. One of the loveliest Ganpati songs till date remains to be 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' from Sunil Dutt's tearjerker 'Dard Ka Rishta' (1982). The heart-touching track features a father's frantic attempts to cure his daughter (Khushboo) of cancer.The heart-warming song has been sung by Hariharan and composed by RD Burman. Weaving an emotional story, the close-ups in the track are on the ailing daughter's face as she lies on a hospital bed while her father (Dutt) holds a small Ganesha idol and takes it for immersion, with hope and despair on his face.'Sindoor Lal Chadayo' from 'Vaastav'This track is more like an aarti dedicated Lord Ganesha, which stunningly captures the essence of the festival, and has a spiritual feel and Marathi touch to it.The devotional song is played towards the film's pre-climax, and symbolically marks the downfall of criminals in 'Vaastav'. The film, which came out in 1999, remains to be one of Sanjay Dutt's biggest hits to date.Rendered by Ravindra Sathe, this track will definitely be played at all the pandals.'Deva Shree Ganesha' from 'Agneepath'In Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Agneepath', there is not only a special song dedicated to the elephant-headed god but also an interesting scene that reveals the character played by the actor. While the song is playing in the background, Hrithik's character Vijay reveals his identity to the villain and kills him in the middle of the celebration.The revenge saga is best remembered for its foot-tapping music and gripping performances. Sung in the powerful voice of Ajay Gogavale, this number has groovy beats and a dramatic picturisation, which will keep you hooked till the end.In 'Deva Shree Ganesha', Hrithik's character pays tribute to Ganesha through his effortless yet mesmerising dance moves. The number is composed by Ajay-Atul with heart-touching lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.'Mourya Re' from 'Don'Shah Rukh Khan's infectious smile can light up the darkest of rooms, and this song perfectly captures the essence of the festival, the excitement of the devotees and the actor's energetic dance moves.SRK takes to the streets of Mumbai and shakes his leg in this 'visarjan' song from 'Don'. Shankar Mahadevan's vocals are icing on the cake and the track brings out the feeling of oneness amongst everyone.The song is a pure treat to the eyes, full of the colour and fun that is typically associated with the festival.'Jalwa' from 'Wanted'One song, which is a rousing tribute to the Vighnaharta and also doubles up as a fun dance number, is none other than 'Jalwa' from Salman Khan-starrer 'Wanted'. It is not a devotional song but more of a foot-tapping number, where the actor can be seen belting out some of his trademark dance moves, which are totally addictive.Composed by Sajid-Wajid, the track created a lot of buzz amongst movie buffs, courtesy catchy beats and Salman's killer moves.Sung by Wajid and Earl, this song shows Salman's character welcome Lord Ganesha in his locality. And if 'Bhaijaan' wasn't enough, the song also features Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and Prabhudeva in special appearances.'Sadda Dil Vi Tu' from 'ABCD'This song beautifully combines Western and Indian music to deliver the best of both worlds. The high-spirited song from 'ABCD' is especially dedicated to Ganpati and at the end of the fusion number, the movie's climax is also revealed.The upbeat track combines catchy beats and Hard Kaur's rap with a desi feel to it.The remarkable choreography is definitely a treat to watch, you are bound to get goosebumps by the time you reach the end of the song. Those jaw-dropping moves aren't an easy feat!'Hey Ganaraya' from 'ABCD 2'Following the tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi through beautiful songs, 'ABCD 2' featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead, too has a devotional yet high-spirited number titled 'Hey Ganaraya'.Composed by the music director duo, Sachin-Jigar and sung by Divya Kumar, it is a soft melody invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. While it begins on a slow note, the song picks up pace midway with a classical melody clubbed with peppy beats, making it the perfect track to dance on.The star cast performs the song on stage in the film, which will surely leave you spellbound!So, as you gear up to celebrate the Ganesh Utsava, add these ultimate Ganpati anthems to your playlist and dance like there's no tomorrow.(ANI)