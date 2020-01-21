Thick fog engulfs Lucknow, cold wave continues in UP

Lucknow, Jan 21 (IANS) A thick blanket of fog covered Lucknow on Tuesday bringing down visibility to 50 metres as the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius.

After a sunny Monday, the state capital again witnessed a dip in the mercury and road and rail traffic was badly affected. Roadways buses ran behind schedule and several incoming trains were running late.

Met officials said that similar weather conditions would prevail in the state for one week after which temperatures would begin to rise.

