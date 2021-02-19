Thick layer of fog envelopes Amritsar, visibility affected

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 19 (ANI): People in Amritsar woke up to another foggy morning on Friday, with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.



"Dense to very dense fog in some pockets over Punjab and in isolated pockets over northwest Rajasthan and moderate to dense fog on some pockets over Haryana and Delhi," IMD said in its Friday bulletin.

According to IMD, visibility of 25 meters was recorded in Amritsar at 5:30 am today.

"Visibility recorded (500 meters or less) at 5:30 am on February 19: Amritsar, Patiala and Ganganagar- 25 meters each, Hisar- 500 meters, Ambala and Delhi (Palam) - 200 each. (ANI)

