Thieves steal cash from Sufi shrine in Pulwama district

Srinagar, May 1 (IANS) Thieves stole cash from a Sufi shrine in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

Police sources said thieves broke open the donation chest of a Sufi saint in Rahmoo village of Pulwama district during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Locals are blaming some drug addicts of the area for this theft. Police has taken cognisance of the incident and started investigation.