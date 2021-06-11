Things improving on Covid front, but still long road ahead: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, June 11 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that things are slowly getting better on the Covid front as there is improvement in test positivity rate (TPR) and the number of daily cases, but control and precautions should continue, as the figures still have to be brought down further.

Appearing before the media after a very long break, he said that the control that people exercised during the second wave has to continue unabated.

"We are getting prepared for a possible third wave and to tackle that, if it happens, we are increasing the health infrastructure at all our facilities, as the virus mutations are taking place. None knows what is in store and hence all what we can do is to be prepared and we will do that," he said.

Vijayan said that on Friday, 14,233 people turned positive after 1,07,096 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

"The average TPR for the past three days stands at 13.9 per cent. At present, there are 1,34,001 active cases. 15,355 people turned negative, taking the total cured to 25,57,597," he said.

The day also saw 173 deaths, taking the total death tally to 10,804.

"Certain districts like Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasargode continue to have higher TPRs. We will make strong inroads to see that it is brought below 10 per cent and for that, more testing will be done," added Vijayan.

He also said that after June 16, the state Secretariat will see increased presence of staff and hence it has been decided to see that the secretariat staff and the ministers' staff will get vaccines on priority. So far 25 per cent of our population have been given at least one dose and at the moment, we have vaccines for two more days. We expect that we will soon get fresh supplies from the Centre," he said.

Vijayan also reminded people that the coming two days will see the entire state under a near-total triple lockdown "as this will only help all of us to see that Covid is tackled effectively".

Across the state, there were 5,62,253 people under observation at various places which includes 31,510 in hospitals. There were 880 hotspots in the state.

--IANS

sg/vd