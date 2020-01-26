Things to do this R-Day

<br>Republic Day parade<br>If you are in Delhi on this day, do not miss the Republic Day parade. It starts at 9:30 am and goes on till 12:30 pm and starts from Rajpath and end at Red Fort. Witness the grandeur of the Indian Defence Services and the tableau presented by Indian states. Tickets are available online or at counters at North Block Roundabout, Sena Bhavan Gate 2, Pragati Maidan Gate 1, Jantar Mantar Main Gate, Jamnagar House opposite India Gate, Shastri Bhavan near Gate 3, inside August 15 park and opposite Jain Temple in Red Fort and the Parliament House reception office.

<br>Delta 105<br>It is first-of-its kind army experiential zone was in Manesar, Haryana. Recreating the army camp life for students, friends, family and corporate colleagues to enjoy, learn and cherish a lot of army activities under one roof for a day's picnic or as a getaway.

The camp gives the closest feel of an army area and connects the audience with the struggle that our Indian soldiers face on a daily basis. There are a number of activities like Grenade Throwing Range, Firing Range, Race with Battle Load, Assault Courses- Commando, Map Reading and Ground Zero - Paintball in a War-Ravaged Zone.

Apart from these, it also gives you the option of experiencing how jawans stays in peace and war, how to fold National Flag, rest under tents made of parachutes once used by the Indian Air Force, War Zone created on a 300 ft border made of bunkers, trenches, minefield, etc, and much more to give you a once-in-a-lifetime unique experience.

The park also has amazing food options that can be relished throughout the day. The highlight is the regional food of troops of various regiments served in the Jawan's village.

<br>Select CITYWALK<br>The place is all geared up to celebrate the 71st Republic Day and welcomes its patrons to soak into the spirit of India.

Select CITYWALK invites you to treat yourself with the outdoor and indoor decorations as the shopping centre get painted in true colours of India! Treat your eyes on soothing saffron, white and green adding a sense of pride to one and all this Republic Day!

It has lined up various patriotic activities for all the mall-goers. It hosts the Army Weapon & Equipment Display which offers a unique opportunity to the visitors to witness the Bofors weapons, artillery guns, Infantry weapons, Air Defence guns, Army Engineer equipment along with an Army band display at the shopping centre.

Aimed at encouraging the youth to join the Army, this platform will also feature Army information centres, Audio-visual movies, and stalls where the patrons can visit to enquire about joining the Indian Army.

SMAAASH<br>On the occasion of Republic Day , as the country revels in the spirit of patriotism. Smaaash gears up to serve their patrons with a special offer. From discount on game recharge coupon, to tricolour themed decorations, SMAAASH is ready to woo its customers on this celebratory day. It is offering a 40 per cent cashback on game recharge card. So go with your crew and enjoy their offer with the spirit of loyalism towards the nation! Centres: DLF Mall of India, Noida, DLF CyberHub, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Pitstop, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, Pitstop Brewpub and sky karting, Sector 29, Gurgaon.

Juhu Chowpatty<br>Export-Import Bank of India is holding a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Chowpatty, Mumbai to mark the 71st Republic Day. It starts at 8.30 am onwards.

