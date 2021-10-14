Think of Modi, vote for BJP to ensure twin-engine govt in Goa: Shah

Panaji, Oct 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the BJP would come to power in Goa with a full majority, stating that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and a BJP government in the state, Goa would be powered by a "twin engine" governance.

"Over the last ten years the BJP government has taken Goa on the path of development. Yesterday I got a call from a journalist. I told him that once again with a full majority the BJP government is coming back to power," Shah said at a foundation stone laying ceremony for the campus of a National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in South Goa.