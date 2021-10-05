Third civilian killed in a single day in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) Continuing their civilian murder spree on Tuesday, the militants killed one more civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.
Police sources said the militants shot and killed Muhammad Shafi Lone, a civilian in Naidkhai area of Bandipora district.
This is the third civilian killing by militants in Kashmir on Tuesday.
Earlier, Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate was killed by militants at his shop near Iqbal Park in Srinagar city.
Bindroo had sustained four bullet wounds and doctors at the SMHS hospital in Srinagar said he was dead on arrival.
A non-local vendor -- Virender Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, who was selling Bhelpuri in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, was also killed by militants.
Following a spate of civilian killings by the militants, tension was palpable in Srinagar city as people rushed home.
