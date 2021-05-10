Third consignment of oxygen concentrators, respirators reaches India from Israel

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The third consignment from Israel carrying over 1300 oxygen concentrators and 400 respirators arrived here in India on Sunday night, as the country battles the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.



According to an official release, so far, the government of Israel has sent a total of 60 tonnes of medical supplies, 3 oxygen generators, 1710 Oxygen concentrators and 420 ventilators to India.

This medical aid arrived in 3 different consignments on May 4, May 7 and May 9 via Indian Air Force aircraft and a commercial flight.

Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India said, "The State of Israel is happy to stand solidly side by side with India as a true friend and a strategic partner in this hour of need. In the last few days, we have successfully airlifted three different consignments of life-saving medical supplies to India."

"This includes 60 tonnes of advanced medical equipment and several oxygen concentrators. More consignments carrying further medical aid will arrive for the people of India in the coming days. The friendship between both countries is strong and collaboration during the COVID-19 crisis will only make it stronger."

In the first outbreak of Covid-19 in Israel, India mobilised to assist Israel, and within this framework approved the air delivery of masks, gloves, and raw materials for medications to Israel, and also helped arrange the repatriation of Israeli citizens, the release said in a statement.

"Now, Israel is proud to reciprocate this significant gesture. Across Israel, hundreds of people have been praying for India following the country's coronavirus crisis. Many Israelis have come forward, offering help and contribution towards Israel's medical aid to India," the release added. (ANI)