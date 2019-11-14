Third edition of 'Make in Odisha' conclave to be held in Nov 2020

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The third edition of 'Make in Odisha' conclave will be organised next year from November 30 to December 4, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced calling it a stage to present the state in all its glory to the world.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 'Enterprise Odisha 2019' on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, "Confederation of Indian Industry has been organising the same event over the last 24 years to showcase the industrial prowess, opportunities, and achievements of the state."

Reiterating government's commitment towards industrial development in the state, Patnaik said "Our 'Vision 2025' envisions attracting Rs 2.5 lakh crore of new investments and generating 30 lakh jobs for our citizens in the focus sectors of the state government. I would urge that all stakeholders including the government departments and industries should collaborate and work together towards achieving this vision. My government is coming up with a vision document that aims at more than 50 per cent value addition to the metal produced in the state for downstream development."The Chief Minister further encouraged all large industries and MSMEs to work together in developing a robust downstream ecosystem in the state, which will lead to immense employment opportunities, as envisaged in the vision 2030 for downstream development.""Our flagship initiative towards investor outreach, the 'Make in Odisha' Conclave 2018 was an overwhelming success with the participation of over 51,806 delegates, 253 speakers and announcement of the investment intent of more than Rs 4 lakh crore. 91 proposals have already been approved and these projects are at various stages of implementation" Patnaik said. (ANI)