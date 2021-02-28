Third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi to begin tomorrow

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination will begin in Delhi on March 1 for those who are above 60 years of age, and those with co-morbidities who are in the age group of 45-59 years, informed the Delhi Health Department.



According to the Delhi Health Department, the vaccination will be done in 192 hospitals in the national capital, including 136 private hospitals and 56 government hospitals. Vaccination will be done six days a week in these centers.

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a dose.

"Appointment for vaccination can be booked online prior registration and appointment based on available slots on COWIN portal," the health department said.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16.

1,43,01,266 healthcare and front line workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till now, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Delhi reported 197 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases in Delhi to 6,39,289.

According to the Delhi government, the total number of recoveries in the national capital rose to 6,27,044 with 168 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Witnessing one new fatality in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 death toll reached 10,910.

At present, Delhi has a total of 1,335 active cases. (ANI)

