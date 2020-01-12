Third residential apartment demolished in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A day after two illegally built Maradu residential apartments were razed by the controlled implosion, Jain Coral Cove, the apartment having the maximum number of housing units among the illegally built buildings, was razed down here at 11.02 am.

While Golden Kayaloram, the fourth and the last apartment will be demolished at 2 pm.The authorities coordinated the operations from a control room set up at the office of the Inland Waterways Authority of India.According to officials, today's demolition is a less risky exercise compared to yesterday's as these buildings are located in sparsely occupied areas. As per municipal records, there were 122 housing units in Coral Cove and 41 in Golden Kayaloram.The prohibitory orders that were clamped in the area will remain imposed for the day. The district administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).On Saturday, the 19-floor H2O Holy Faith apartment complex with 90 flats and the Alfa Serene complex with twin towers were demolished at 11 am and 11.05 am respectively.The buildings are razed for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The directions in this regard were passed by the Supreme Court last year. (ANI)