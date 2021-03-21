Thirty-four held in Delhi for running fake call centres, extortion

Other than the above-said scams, the main accused namely Kshitiz Bali, Abhishek and Dhananjay Negi were running two illegal call centres from a building in Uttam Nagar from where they used to send voice recordings to foreign nationals, pretending to be US Drug Enforcement and extort money from them.The main accused are also the owners of the illegal call centre. They have also been arrested.The police said that the accused used to send pop-ups to unsuspecting people that their devices have been hacked and then cheat them on the pretext of providing technical support by McAfee.They also sent recorded messages pretending to be from Apple technical support and then cheat unsuspecting callers. (ANI)