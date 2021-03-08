Thiruvananthapuram airport under Centre's control, Amit Shah should answer on gold smuggling, says Vijayan

Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 8 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who launched the election campaign from his home turf of Kannur on Monday, hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for raising questions around the gold-smuggling case targetting the CM, saying that the Thiruvananthapuram airport is in complete control of the Central government, it is Amit Shah's responsibility to answer.



"I want to ask Amit Shah some questions regarding what he said. Isn't there a known Sangh Parivar person among those who had planned gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel? Doesn't he know it?, " Vijayan said.

"Thiruvananthapuram Airport is in complete control of the Central government. After BJP came to power, how did Thiruvananthapuram airport become a hub of gold smuggling? Amit Shah should answer it. Not Kerala CM but Amit Shah has the responsibility to answer it," the CM added.

"If the BJP thinks that they can align with the INC and topple us, they will be disappointed. Whenever they have tried to create divisions, we have stood for the unity of this nation. Forever, Kerala will be unflinching in its struggle against communalism, upholding secularism," Vijayan tweeted.

"Does Amit Shah remember whose name was mentioned in the charge sheet of a fake encounter case, was arrested and then jailed? The same person was accused of murder, kidnapping, extortion and illegal surveillance. And on mysterious deaths, is he speaking from his own experience?," he further added.

He went on to say that investigating agencies should probe the gold smuggling case in an unbiased way. If they think anyone can be threatened, it won't work here.

Earlier, on Sunday, Demanding answers from the CM, Shah had raised questions about the gold smuggling case.

"Did the chief accused in the dollar and gold smuggling case work under you in your office? Did your department or government pay them a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh? Did your Principal Secretary help the chief accused or not? Why did this accused woman continuously come to the CM's residence? What was going on? Did the CM office pressurize customs when the smuggled gold was found? If yes, why?

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771.

According to the commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for the SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates. (ANI)

