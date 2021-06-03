Thiruvananthapuram receives rainfall as southwest monsoon sets over Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 4 (ANI): Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday received lashes of rain as southwest monsoon has set in over the state.



Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during the next 12 hours.

"In view of intense to very intense convection, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala during the next 12 hours," IMD tweeted.

According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, South Kerala, South Tamil Nadu remaining parts of Comorin - Maldives area, and some parts of southwest Bay of Bengal on June 3.

"Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on June 3 against the normal date June 1," the IMD said.

IMD, earlier on Wednesday, informed that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in Kerala likely from Thursday as south-westerly winds have strengthened and resulted in an increase in rainfall in the state.

"The spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala. Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened," it said in a statement.

There is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea, which will further enhance rainfall activity over Kerala during the next 24-hours. "Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place during the same period," it said. (ANI)