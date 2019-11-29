This 'kirtan' in Ayodhya to atone 14 years of Ram's exile

Ayodhya, Nov 29 (IANS) An 'akhand kirtan' (uninterrupted devotional singing) that began at 'Bharat Tapasthali' in Ayodhya last year on Diwali, is believed to be the one to have paved the way for the crucial November 9 Supreme Court verdict that finally gave nod for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the disputed site.

The 'kirtan' will continue without a break for 14-years to atone for the period that Lord Ram spent in exile.

Started by Mahant Avadesh Das, who runs a blind school in Ayodhya, nearly 365 villages are participating in the event. Every village takes charge of the 'kirtan' for a day in a year.

"Lord Ram was exiled for 14 years and his younger brother Bharat, who was asked to rule Ayodhya, had held prayers at Nandigram for 14 years and waited for his elder brother to return to the throne. The 'akhand kirtan' is being held at the Hanuman temple which is located at the same spot where Hanuman fell down after being injured by Bharat's arrow," said Das. According to mythology, Bharat saw Hanuman carrying a mountain that had a magical herb to cure an injured Laxman and mistook him for a demon. Bharat shot an arrow and Hanuman did not obstruct the arrow because it had Ram's name inscribed on it. Bharat regretted the incident and later, a temple was built at the spot. "It is only with the blessings of Lord Ram that the Supreme Court verdict has come within a year of the 'akhand kirtan'. We will continue it for the remaining 13 years and fulfill our pledge", Das added. amita/sdr/in