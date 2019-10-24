This 91-year-old-farmer works for 8 hours everyday

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 24, 2019 09:08 hrs

Basavanappa Patil working in his field. Photo/ANI

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Where on one hand the today's young generation believes in 'easy work', Basavanappa Patil on the other at the age of 91 is setting goals. He still works in his farm for hours.

Talking about his work, the 91-year old proud farmer said, he works from 10 am to 6 pm in the field.

Highlighting the benefits of a simple life, Patil said, "I eat roti and curd and drink milk, that is why I never get sick."

However, the farmer informed that he has six children but none of them is involved in farming. Asked do you want to give a message to the youngsters, he chuckled and said - "they don't listen."

