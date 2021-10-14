This beauty brands expands its footprint in the country



The brand aims to open more than 50 offline stores across India by 2023 as part of its strategy. The company has a 3 million-strong customer base and serves 3 lac customers on a monthly basis.

Starting online-only in 2014, the brand has since built its distribution presence over the last 4 years and now reaches over 225 towns and cities in India, through 750+ assisted retail outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted retail outlets, all growing month on month. The addition of exclusive stores to this portfolio is expected to significantly increase its reach to its target customer segments. On a path of rapid, sustainable, fundamentals-driven growth with a blend of the right product and strong brand identity, it finds itself in a leadership position with strong financials, experiencing a 2.5X growth Y-O-Y, with an annualised run rate of Rs. 200 crores offering over 150+ SKU's.