This bureaucrat brings beauty of nature on bottles with art

The exhibition, organised from April 8 to 14, portrays a wide range of bottle arts depicting COVID in its latest avatar to divine series encompassing Buddha, Aadi Yogi, Ganesha as well as the hues of Turkish Church, Sufis among others, all painted on bottles collected from 'scrap dealer' in exchange of newspapers.

The bottle art has been painted on these discarded bottles of different shapes and sizes on which strokes of colours have been added in a series on floral, tribal and Madhubani art, Halloween, stylized leaves and multi-hued flowers.

Bringing her experiences of travel to different parts, she has also painted doors and cityscapes on bottles and showcased her talent in other themes as well.

Speaking to IANS, Sinha, secretary, art and culture, government of Rajasthan, said, "I have been engaged in art activities since long, however, there was a hesitation to organise exhibition thinking what people will say, these bureaucrats think they are all in one. However, a book offered by my friend - Die Empty, came as an inspiration."

Also the famous quote, "The graveyard is the richest place on earth, because it is here that you will find all the hopes and dreams that were never fulfilled, the books that were never written, the songs that were never sung, the inventions that were never shared, the cures that were never discovered, all because someone was too afraid to take that first step, keep with the problem, or determined to carry out their dream, changed my thoughts and all my hesitation for this exhibition disappeared. I did not want to die with unfulfilled dreams and hence came up this exhibition," the IAS officer said.

Does she has a trained hand? She said no. During her posting from the Government of India to the Government of Rajasthan, she thought of experimenting with brush and paints and, that was a wonderful experience.

"Further in 2015, after my return from Amarnath, the art bloomed fully and I started considering myself as an artist. This exhibition is my hard work taken in the last 10 years," she says.

In fact, one afternoon in 2012, I had an urge to work on a discarded vodka bottle as my canvas. Inspired by Van Gogh's sunflowers, I painted my version which was the start of my experimenting with the bottle art. During the lockdown, I painted a glass bottle each day and the work over the 200 bottles has been exhibited here from 8 April, she added.

How did she source her canvas? "I began exchanging the raddi (old newspapers) of her house with glass bottles instead of money. Over the years, there was a substantial collection of over 200 painted bottles," Sinha said.

The bureaucrat says, "My art brings me happiness and helps me relax after a long day at work. After I complete all my daily tasks for the day, I like to sit and take the time to paint my bottles. It helps refresh my mind. I am inspired by the beauty of nature all around me. I feel that art provokes you and acts as a wonderful medium of communication."

