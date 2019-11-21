This dairy farmer from Manipur aims to bring white revolution

Bishnupur (Manipur): Being one of the highest milk-producing countries in the world, India accommodates a number of dairy farmers who have made it big from scratch. One such example is Huirem Kerani Singh from a small village in Manipur, who started with just three cows but owns a number of high milk yielding cows today.

With the region's wet climate, the northeast is considered favourable for setting up dairy farms. So Huirem also set up the Chutok Dairy Farming Co-operative Society Ltd (CDFCSL) which is well-known in the state for its contribution to fostering livelihoods and their inspiring work."Milk products are in high demand in Manipur. I see the potential to employ more people in our region. So knowing the importance of the many uses of cow I started this dairy farm," said the dairy farmer.Located in Moirang Khunou Tera Makhong village, under Moirang Sub-Division of Bishnupur District, the supplier company got registered in 1992 and earned a name in the list of top milk providers in Manipur.Singh started his dairy farm in 2017 with just three cows and an investment of Rs 5 lakhs along with a cowshed. Today, the farm produces 100 to 300 litres of milk and supplies to the state's dairy plant run by Manipur Milk Producers and Cooperative Union Ltd."Among the livestock, the cattle and buffaloes are large in number and have many high yielding breeds. And these breeds are yielding around 30-40kg per day," said Dr Ng. Ibotombi Singh, Managing Director, MMPCU.The state currently produces an average of about 82,000 tonnes of milk a year, which is not sufficient and according to reports, it needs to produce over 200 thousand tonnes of milk a year.Not only is Huirem adding to the milk production in the state but shared that the manure produced from the farm can "benefit our health.""The food we consume every day has a lot of harmful chemicals. But if you have a dairy farm, you can use it as manure and it benefits our health. Vegetables grown with cow manure are much more delicious than the ones you get in the local market with chemicals," he explained.His farm now has six regular staff and has an annual profit of Rs 4 to 5 lakhs per annum with 40 high milk yielding breed HF cows.One of his staffers Huriem Gopen said, "I am glad I got an opportunity to work here close to my home. It is helping me to earn my daily needs."