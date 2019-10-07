This Dussehra, Rajnath to perform 'shastra pooja' in France

New Delhi: Rajnath Singh will continue the tradition of performing 'shastra pooja' (worship of weapons) on Dussehra, this year in Paris, where he is going to receive the Rafale aircraft on October 8.

Shastra pooja is an old Hindu tradition where warriors worship their arms and weapons.

"During his days as home minister, Rajnath would perform shastra pooja every Dushehra. Now as a defence minister also, he would continue the tradition," defence officials close to Rajnath said.

Singh is scheduled to travel to Paris on October 7 on a three-day visit, primarily to receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets. The ceremony to hand over the first Rafale jet will take place on October 8, the foundation day of the Indian Air Force, the sources said. After receiving the aircraft, the defence minister will take a sortie in the aircraft, they said.