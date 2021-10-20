This Gwalior chaat seller has uncanny resemblance to CM Kejriwal

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): A chaat seller in the Gwalior district has become popular in the area as he resembles Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



The Chaat seller whose stall goes by the name 'GuptaJi ki swadish chaat' has been selling in the area for the last 10-12 years.

He said that he has no interest in politics but he does want to meet Kejriwal one day.

"I have no interest in politics, happy being a chaat seller but would want to meet Kejriwal Ji someday," Chaat seller said. (ANI)

