This Holi, dress like Bollywood

Deepika Padukone in Balam Pichkari
A millennial friendly and no fuss look, Deepika's red cotton top and denim shorts do the trick, keeping it casually chic
Get the look:
Shorts H&M, price Rs 1,299
https://www2.hm.com/en_in/productpage.0816423018.html,
Top Uniqlo, price Rs 590
Ranbir Kapoor in Balam Pichkari
If you want to stand out of the crowd, wear a chequered shirt and blue demins that are cool and casual.
Shirt: Zara, price Rs 2,990
Buy here: https://www.zara.com/in/en/textured-check-overshirt-p07446431.html?v1=97304152&v2=1720311
Alia Bhatt in Badri Ki Dulhania
Alia's bright yellow lehenga choli is perfect for those believe in OOTDs and do not shy away from being the centre of attraction.
Ensemble: Kalki Fashion, price Rs 13,140
Buy here: https://www.kalkifashion.com/off-white-and-sun-yellow-ombre-jacket-lehenga-with-abla-embellished-crop-top-online-kalki-fashion.html?currency=INR
Rekha in Rang Barse
Stick to the basics and traditional, Rekha's white salwar suit is your go to pick.
Suit: Libas, price Rs 2,999
Buy here: https://www.libas.in/collections/suits/products/white-cotton-embroidered-straight-kurta-with-palazzo
Suit: Lakshita, price Rs 3,459
Buy here: https://www.lakshitaonline.com/product/pearl-white-kalidar-embroidered-kurta-with-laces/6694.html
Huma Qureshi in Go Pagal
Recreate this fusion outfit by pairing a white tunic shirt with a flared skirt. Throw in a coloured dupatta to make it pop.
Outfit: Nykaa Fashion, Rs 15,700
Buy it: https://www.nykaafashion.com/khara-kapas-off-white-aanchal-tunic-with-skirt-set-of-2/p/254903
Hritik Roshan in Jai Jai Shiv Shankar
Hritik's classic white kurta with blue denims are the perfect Holi pick.
Kurta: Fab India, price Rs 1,990
Buy it: https://www.fabindia.com/cotton-lucknavi-slim-fit-long-kurta-10624683
