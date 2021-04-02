  1. Sify.com
  4. This is how a miniature artist campaigns for AIADMK in Tamil Nadu polls

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Apr 2nd, 2021, 07:30:08hrs
Raja, the miniature artist speaking to ANI.

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): A miniature artist rotated 234 peg-tops apparently in seven minutes using just two fingers to campaign for the AIADMK on Thursday.

"I used two fingers to rotate the tops which denote AIADMK's two-leaf symbol and famous victory sign. I urge all party workers to work like peg-tops and help AIADMK win in Tamil Nadu Elections," Raja, the miniature artist, told ANI.
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

