This man battled Covid for 130 days and won

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 16 (IANS) After a hard-fought battle of 130 days against Covid-19, Vishwas Saini is now back home.

During his hospitalisation, he remained on ventilator support for a month and then on oxygen support.

He still needs oxygen support for a few hours every day.

"All this time, I was away from my family and saw people around me dying every day. The doctors kept me motivated and prompted me continuously to fight Covid," he told reporters.