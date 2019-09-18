This MP family members have 12 fingers in hand and feet

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A genetic anomaly in a Madhya Pradesh family has made difficult for its members to get a job and even complete their education. Some family members in Betul's Aathner tehsil have more than 10 fingers in hands and toes.

Baldev Yawale said that there are 25 people in his family and everyone has polydactyly, a congenital condition of supernumerary fingers."My children went to school but they did not get to complete their education. School students used to tease my children. I seek help from the government. I have no land. We are very poor," Yawale told ANI.Baldev's son Santosh Yawale said that he was not able to complete his education due to his physical deformation and now unable to get a job."Normal slippers and shoes do not fit into my feet. I have studied till Class 10. Once, I went for Army examination but I failed in physical examination. I want that the government should help us. I have a total of 12 fingers in hand and 14 in my feet. I did not get a job because of this. I am not getting any help from the village panchayat," he said.On a little brighter side, the Yawale family has made the village famous. People from adjoining villages and districts often come to meet them. (ANI)