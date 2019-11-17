This Naturopathy Day, students dressed as Gandhi to spread his message

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Nov 17: The Narendra Modi government has decided to spread its message this Naturopathy Day with one of the greatest ever naturopathy practitioners - Mahatma Gandhi.

The day is observed on November 18 (Monday).

Around 150 children, dressed up as the father of the nation, will march from India Gate to Constitution Club to spread the message of adopting naturopathy among the masses. It is in 2018, that Centre had decided to celebrate this day.

Sources in the ministry stated that as the country is celebrating 150 years of Gandhi's birth anniversary, the ministry has decided to pay a tribute to him by inviting children to participate in such an event."Children are to be dressed as Mahatma Gandhi and they will march from India Gate to Constitution Club to promote the message of Gandhi and his love for naturopathy, " stated the source.The programme planned by the Aayush Ministry will also see the participation of several union ministers including Ayush Minister Shripad Yesso Naik and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey.Naik also spoke to ANI on the preparations of the event and informed that health camps are being organised in almost every district on Naturopathy Day."From 2014, when this ministry was formed, we worked to promote Ayush and its branches like naturopathy. Under Ayush mission, we had kept doctors of naturopathy in many health centers. We are planning to open naturopathy centers and hospitals in every district. We are also planning to start post-graduate courses," stated the minister. (ANI)