This Onam, Alappuzha police station spreads joy, gives out flowers for making Pookkalams

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], August 14 (ANI): For Keralites, Onam is incomplete without Pookkalam, the floral rangoli, which is made and laid out in front of homes, offices and other establishments every day for the period of the 10-day long festival.



The Mararikulam Police gave marigold flowers for free to children from the garden which the police have nurtured at its premises.

"When the police station renovation took place, Station House Officer had an idea of setting up a flower garden. Everyone agreed to it, as a garden with flowers will reduce the stress associated with our job. A young farmer Sujith, who had a sunflower garden, along with other had set this up" Nisha, Civil Police Officer at Mararikulam police station, told ANI.

Police officials at the station water the plants and give necessary manure, with their effort hundreds of marigold flowers have bloomed this Onam.

"Taking care of the plants have become our routine now. The plants are grown in more than 500 grow bags. The garden also has changed the ambience of the police station. There is at least a section of people who are afraid to visit a police station but the presence of this flower garden has changed it. We are giving flowers free to children and those who need it for Athapookalam, in an effort to strengthen the people-friendly policing," said Sanjeev, Additional Sub Inspector.

Not only for people visiting police station, but those working there like Rasna, senior civil police officer said the presence of the yellow flowers have made their work more interesting.

"Spending little time from our busy work schedule to take care of plants has made our work more interesting. There is more enthusiasm for us to come to work," she said.

The flowers were also given to nearby temple for pooja purposes by the police. (ANI)

