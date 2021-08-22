This Raksha Bandhan, make the unique promise of protection with these 5 hygiene products

Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of brother-sister love and with the arrival of the festival, it's not just the sisters who rush to get the finest Rakhi gifts for their brothers, it's also the brothers who go crazy seeking the perfect gifts for their sisters. This year, gifting health and hygiene products to your brother or sister are perhaps the best way to show that you care.

To make things easier for you, we've compiled a list of practical and relevant Rakhi gift ideas for sisters, that will truly express your love.

Deodorant

Choosing a fragrance deodorant as a present is a pretty cool idea. It is a way to express your love and understanding for someone. Through this, you can convey to her how well you understand her choice. So, if you can't make up your mind on what to gift your beloved sister, this could be a good option that she can use daily. Choose the most enticing fragrances that have a long-lasting, refreshing, and joyful aroma along with bacteria-repelling solvents. The essence will help her relax and unwind in an aromatic and pleasant environment.

Hand sanitiser

Leaving the house without hand sanitisers is obviously not the right idea amid a pandemic. Hygiene and sanitization, according to WHO guidelines, are essential to prevent the deadly coronavirus. You could protect her from the coronavirus by gifting her a set of high-quality hand sanitisers enriched with natural components like Aloe Vera, Mint and lemon which protect and hydrate the skin.

Makeup remover wipes

Everything is just so hectic in today's environment that working women frequently overlook removing their makeup! The makeup product has a propensity to clog the pores of the skin, causing acne and worsening the condition over time. Hence, makeup remover wipes are your best option since they can simply help you remove all the dirt from your face in a short time before going to bed. Your sister and her skin will thank you for this!

Shampoo

If your sister is in love with her hair, pamper her with a hair care product that she will simply love to use. Get her a set of hair care items to help her sustain healthy and strong hair. You can choose to gift shampoos with distinctive aromas of coconut, blueberry and tea tree that moisturize the scalp and protect the hair from dandruff, resulting in healthy, lustrous hair.

Disinfectant spray

"Family is not an important thing. It's everything." Keeping the pandemic in mind, disinfectant is a precaution you may take to safeguard your family from deadly viruses. Throughout your day, you will come into contact with things that are likely to contain a large number of bacteria and pathogens. So you can gift her the disinfectant spray that can easily clean the seat, steering wheel, laptops, cellphone screens, and other commonly touched surfaces. Essentially, you're gifting her the gift of good health.

So this Rakhi express the love you hold in your heart for your sister with the above-mentioned personal hygiene products. She'll remember you every time she uses the gift. And this way you'll keep your "Unique Promise of Protection".

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

lh/

