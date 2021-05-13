This UP cop using his medical degree to fight Covid

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), May 13 (IANS) His father wanted him to be a doctor but he aspired to be a police officer.

He became both and Ganesh Kumar Gupta, posted as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Bijnor, is now treating Covid infected policemen at the new medical facility in Bijnor.

At least 162 policemen have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from panchayat election duty in Bijnor district alone. Forty more have symptoms and are awaiting their reports.