This UP farmer grows it all, from chia seeds to dragon fruits

Harish Chandra's initiative was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat programme in February this year.

Lucknow, Sep 9 (IANS) A Barabanki farmer whose initiative to cultivate chia seeds, considered a superfood globally, made headlines earlier this year, is now hitting headlines for growing dragon fruit.

In view of this Amseruwa villager's novel initiatives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now announced a grant of Rs 30,000 per acre for all those cultivating dragon fruit.

The state government believes that the farmers of the state can increase their income manifold by cultivating dragon fruit, which sells at Rs 350 per kilogram in the market.

The grant announced by the Horticulture Department will encourage a large number farmers in the state to grow the superfood.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier praised Harish Chandra's tireless efforts to grow a foreign crop like chia seeds, which is rich in fibre, minerals and protein, with his own resources, without any government help.

According to agricultural experts, dragon fruit is cultivated in South East Asia, United States of America, the Caribbean and Australia.

The Government of Gujarat has named this fruit as 'Kamalam' for its medicinal benefits. It is rich in antioxidant, vitamins A and C, fibre, calcium, magnesium and iron and is also fat-free. It strengthens immunity and is also effective in control and prevention of diabetes. Also known as pitaya fruit, it is eaten mostly in Mexico and Central Asia. Its taste is similar to that of watermelon.

According to the government spokesman, the main objective behind the chief minister's announcement is to benefit farmers and people at the same time by ensuring multiplication of farmers' income on the one hand and promoting cultivation of crops that have medicinal value on the other.

Harish Chandra retired from the army as an artillery colonel in 2015.

Later, he bought three acres of land in Amseruwa village of Haidergarh tehsil of Barabanki where he started growing chia seeds, green apple, red apple, plums, dragon fruit, black wheat and multiple varieties of potatoes.

Harish Chandra says that he planted 2000 saplings of dragon fruit on 500 pillars built over one acre of land three years ago at the cost of Rs 5-6 lakh and today, he is earning 15 lakhs annually. He said that he will continue to earn this much for the next three decades from the trees that he has planted.

Harish Chandra, who has earned a name for his innovative farming, says that the cultivation of dragon fruit will prove to be effective in increasing the income of farmers as it is cost-effective also because of use of cow dung and organic manure instead of chemical fertilisers.

The climate of the state is also favourable for this plant.

