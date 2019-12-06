This will set an example: Hyd vet's family

Hyderabad: Shortly after the four accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case were shot dead in an encounter, the father of the young victim has congratulated the Telangana government and police.

He said, "It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now."

The victim's sister also said she is "very happy," adding that the police's action will serve as an example.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim in the 2012 gang rape case, says the Hyderabad vet's family has been spared the ordeal he and his wife, Asha Devi, have been put through in the past seven years.