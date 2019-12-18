This winter, deep dive into timeless home decor

<br>The key to timeless decor for this winter season is- to use a bit of shine, natural elements and soothing colours.

Whether you're just looking for inspiration or you want to recreate the new look, WoodenStreet shares some tips:

From harsh winter winds, turn your bedroom into a comfy refuge with fluffy cushion covers. This can do a quick style update and prepare you for the frosty days.

In winters, the rugs and carpets are a sure-shot way to keep your toes toasty and decor pretty. You can always rely on rugs, for airing splash of colors with warmth in your living area.

A dark room embraces dullness. So, instead of letting your dim room get you down, brighten it up with hanging lights that celebrate the winter vibes. One simple way to add some sparkle to your abode is including mirror frames. Not only will it cast light throughout the room, but it will also serve as a beautiful winter wall decor item, you've been missing. Tap down the winter blues by infusing your walls with engaging pop colors. A wall mural with an eye-catchy pattern will do the trick; and will ensure your home doesn't look bare and cold like the space outside your windows. Incorporate winter decor ideas as the temperature outside is dropping, so bring some warmness back into your humble abode. (Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)