This would be a govt of compromise, says BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria on BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana

Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindhra Bhadoria on Sunday expressed disapproval over the newly formed BJP-JJP alliance which is set to form government in Haryana.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place in Chandigarh today.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said: "This government will be a government of compromise and there are going to be issues which people would want to be resolved but will remain unresolved again.""The election in Haryana proves that the BJP support base is declining and this entire verdict in Haryana was a verdict against BJP, where the people came out and defeated the BJP. Now, BJP and all those JJP people who had defeated the BJP are coming together to form the government," Bhadoria added.He further said that the independent candidates from other parties had promised during the campaign that they will give a better system of governance this time, yet once again Manohar Lal Khattar is going to be the chief minister and this only goes on to prove that a big compromise has been worked out.Bhadoria also questioned why the father of the deputy chief minister-designate Dushyant Chautala has been set free on parole.Speaking on the Maharashtra elections, the BSP leader said that it only proves that BJP fought just for seeking power and that they don't have the interest of the people in their minds, given that there was no discussion of minimum programmes to implement in the cities.On the issue of Ram Mandir, he said: "It would not be appropriate to discuss this matter. The Supreme Court has reserved its decision, so we should wait for their judgment, and whatever the outcome, the people of this country will respect it."In the recently concluded Haryana assembly bye-elections, BJP clinched 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, six short of the majority mark, while JJP won 10.The Congress bagged 31 seats. All seven Independent MLAs and Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda have already extended their support to the BJP.The swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and deputy chief minister will take place at the Raj Bhavan here at 2.15 pm today. (ANI)