This year, J-K admn aims to provide financial aid to 50,000 youths for self employment under Back to Village programme

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): Riding on the success of the ambitious 'Back to Village initiative', the Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to reach out to 50,000 youth in the Union Territory to provide financial assistance under the next leg of B2V, the details of which would be finalised soon.



As per a release issued by the UT administration, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his visits to various villages in the third phase of the Back to Village (B2V) program explicitly underscored the need to involve youth in the developmental process to make them financially independent, and job providers instead of job seekers.

"Taking his vision forward, Jammu and Kashmir Bank advanced more than Rs 340 crores to as many as 19,600 youth from across the UT, against the target of about 8,800 youth. These youth were granted financial assistance, making them not only financially independent but also a source of livelihood to other families," the release said.

The Lt Governor during a high-level meeting of DDC Chairpersons, Administrative Secretaries, and District Development Commissioners on Wednesday announced that this year, the UT administration should aim to provide financial assistance to 50,000 unemployed youth in order to make them entrepreneurs.

"Last year, our target was to pick up two unemployed boys and girls from each Panchayat to make them Entrepreneur. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense talent and to date, we have provided this opportunity to more than 19,000 boys and girls. This year our aim should be to reach out to 50,000 youths with all the assistance so that they can become entrepreneurs," the Lt Governor observed.

Besides that, 18,000 posts have been advertised by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for recruitment in various departments, and more posts are being identified.

"We had promised 25,000 jobs in the public sector/government departments. We are moving in that direction. We want to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth. The grassroots democracy is flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. Youth have an important role to play in the decision-making process. We will ensure that the youth is given maximum opportunities," maintained the Lt Governor.

Another significant decision taken by the government is that no work will be taken up by any department without following due procedure of tendering.

"Avoiding laid down procedures has been found leading to pilferages and quality issues. The tendering process will ensure transparency, accountability, and quality of work. Our aim is to ensure responsive, accountable, transparent governance. And we are here to see that we deliver what we promise," he added. (ANI)

