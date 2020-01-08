Those criticising Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU are 'anti-democratic in nature': Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on Wednesday said those criticisng actor Deepika Padukone over her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi during a protest, are "anti-democratic in nature".

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said, "It is such that no one should speak against them...even if he/she hints so...becomes their enemy. Their nature is against democracy."



Singh's response comes after being asked about Padukone's visit to JNU on Tuesday evening to join the students, who were protesting against the masked mob attack on them. The actor's visit to the JNU campus has received both criticism and appreciation on social media as well as by the political parties.

Commenting on the issue of administrative workers going to RSS Shakhas, the Congress leader said, "RSS is a political organisation and no administrative workers are allowed to be a member of any political organisation. Even today, no employee of the Central government can go to RSS Shakha." (ANI)

