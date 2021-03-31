Those eligible should take vaccine without delay: Andhra Guv

"It is safe and absolutely necessary to take the vaccine for the health of individuals, family members and the society to fight the menace of Covid-19," said Harichandan.

Amaravati, March 31 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday called on all the eligible people in the state to take the Coronavirus vaccine without delay.

The Governor and First Lady Suprava Harichandan took their second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan. Harichandan said that he did not feel any pain or adverse side-effects like fever after taking the second dose.

Monitored by other senior officials, government hospital nurse Jhansi administered the vaccine to the Governor couple.

The Governor stressed on the importance of following all the Covid appropriate behaviour such as maintaining social distancing, wearing mask and other measures.

He noted that the Andhra Pradesh government is taking all steps by testing, tracking, treating and vaccinating people as per the guidelines issued by the government of India.

--IANS

sth/arm