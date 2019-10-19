Those who destroyed banking system now in jail, says Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a veiled dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram and also referred to arrests in bank fraud cases and said the government has undertaken a cleanliness drive in which more steps will be taken.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi accused the Congress-led UPA government of causing severe damage to the economy and the banking system.

Modi apparently referred to Chidambaram, who held the finance portfolio during the UPA rule and was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in the INX Media money laundering case after 55 days of judicial custody.He also referred to the accused in the bank fraud cases."Those who damaged the Indian economy for 10 years, destroyed banking system, of them somebody is in jail in Tihar and somebody in jail in Mumbai. This is the beginning of cleanliness drive, it will be accelerated further," Modi said."No power will be able to save the dishonest," he added.The Prime Minister said Mumbai was a land of opportunity and noted that the role of job creators was very important in eradicating poverty.He said the government recognises the role of job creators and noted that the Angel tax had been lifted.Modi said that steps were being taken so that honest tax payers do not suffer any harassment.Accusing the previous government of delaying projects including the harbour link and Navi Mumbai airport, he said the BJP-led government works to a target and does not rest till it is achieved.Modi said there was a basic difference between the approach of Congress and BJP; while the former gave handouts, the latter empowers the poor."The governments run by Congress, their thinking has been to control people, making people dependent on the government. But the fundamental politics of BJP and the alliance government was participation, empowerment of people," he said.Modi said that Congress and NCP governments have seen corruption-related scandals and alleged that their leaders worked for self-interest. (ANI)