Those who disappear after testing COVID positive should be traced and booked under DM Act, says K'taka DGP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood on Friday said that the people who disappear after testing COVID positive should be traced and booked under DM Act for their misdemeanour and irresponsible act.



He appealed to the people to stay at home and follow lockdown protocols.

Taking to Twitter, DGP wrote, "The biggest disservice one can do is to switch off phone and disappear after receiving c+ report. Such people shall be traced and booked under DM Act for their misdemeanour and irresponsible act. One may not have symptoms but still, be spreader. Be responsible, cooperate and stay home."

As per the official data released by the union health ministry, Karnataka has 3,49,515 active COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded 15,306 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year. In the last 24 hours, Karnataka reported 20,612 new COVID-19 cases and 270 related deaths.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday urged the people of the state aged between 18-44 years to "refrain from going to hospitals" on Saturday, saying that the state has not received the required COVID-19 vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune.

The third phase of the vaccination drive which is scheduled to start on Saturday includes people within the age group of 18-44 years. (ANI)

