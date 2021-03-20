  1. Sify.com
Those without masks in Srinagar to be fined & tested

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Mar 20th, 2021, 16:15:12hrs
Srinagar, March 20 (IANS) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district ordered on Saturday on-spot fine and rapid antigen test (RAT) for those seen moving without masks.

An order issued by District Development Commissioner Aijaz Asad said despite the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the district many people are seen moving around without wearing a mask.

The order says such people will be fined on the spot besides being subjected to the RAT to ascertain whether or not they are harbouring the virus.

There has been a recent spike in the Covid cases in the union territory and Srinagar district has reported an increase in people testing positive for the virus during this period.

--IANS

sq/in

