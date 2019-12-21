Thousands at Hyderabad meet to protest CAA

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (IANS) Thousands of people thronged the AIMIM headquarters 'Darussalam' here on Saturday night for the public meeting to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The meeting organized by United Muslim Action Committee, an umbrella of various Muslim groups, began with the national anthem.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders stood on the dais while many among the audience waved the national flag as the national anthem was recited.

The sprawling ground was filled to its capacity and the participants spilled over on to the surrounding roads to hear the speakers. Owaisi, religious scholars and leaders of various groups including the Jamaat-e-Islami will be addressing the meeting. Ladeeda Sakhaloon Farzana and Aysha Renna, the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who became the face of anti-CAA protests, will also address the meeting, the biggest gathering in Hyderabad so far. The organisers have also invited Aman Wadud, a human rights lawyer from Assam, to address the meeting. ms/vd