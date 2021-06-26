Thousands of farmers march towards Chandigarh from Punjab, Haryana

Farmers from Haryana will enter Chandigarh from the Panchkula side, while those from Punjab entered Chandigarh after breaking police barricades and facing water cannons and now marching towards the Raj Bhavan of Punjab.

Chandigarh, June 26 (IANS) Tens of thousands of farmers were marching towards Chandigarh from Punjab and Haryana to submit memorandums to the respective Governors.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had announced to observe June 26 as "Kheti bachao, loktantra bachao" (save farming, save democracy) day on the completion of seven months of the farmers' protest and the 47th anniversary of Emergency in India.

Gurnam Charuni, the leader of the Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), who is leading the protest, told the media that their protest would be peaceful and would submit a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor.

He said they would sit peacefully at the entry point if police would not allow them to enter Chandigarh.

Fearing disruption of law and order situation, heavy barricading and security have been deployed in and around Chandigarh.

The protesting farmers, raising slogans against the Central government, were carrying farm union flags and riding on tractors and cars and many of them were walking on foot.

--IANS

vg/skp/