Thousands of patients suffer as doctors strike work in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: For the second day in succession, thousands of patients in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu continue to suffer as around 17,000 doctors are on a strike since Friday, demanding pay parity.

Besides pay parity with their counterparts in the Central government, the doctors are also demanding the implementation of the time-bound promotion, and the non-reduction in the numbers of the doctors in hospitals.

The striking doctors have said that in patients will not be examined unless an emergency happens and life saving/medical/surgical emergencies will be attended to.

Meanwhile, on Friday DMK President M.K. Stalin urged the Tamil Nadu government and the striking doctors to hold talks and find a solution as patients were suffering.