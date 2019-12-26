Thousands take holy dip at Kurukshetra during solar eclipse

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (IANS) Thousands of devotees from various parts of the country and abroad took a holy dip in the 'sarovar' (pond) on Thursday morning in Haryana's Kurukshetra despite the chilly weather during the solar eclipse, officials said.

The government said arrangements had been made for nearly 1.5 million (15 lakh) devotees to arrive for the dip at the 'Brahmsarovar' (Pond of Lord Brahma -- the Hindu god considered the creator of the universe) on the occasion.

People started thronging the town, some 110 km from here, in the wee hours. The minimum temperature was four degrees Celsius.

Kurukshetra, the land of the Hindu mythological epic battle of Mahabharata, is considered a holy place. Elaborate security arrangements were made by the government to manage the devotees during the day. Special buses and trains were run for the convenience of the people.