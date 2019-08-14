Thousands throng Sri Athi Varadaraja Swamy temple for a glimpse of Rajnikanth

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Thousands of devotees thronged the streets of Kanchipuram early morning when South Indian megastar Rajinikanth along with his wife Latha Rajinikanth was here to offer prayer at Sri Athi Varadaraja Swamy temple in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram city.



The moment his car reached the temple gate, several fans of 'Thalaivaa' star gathered around his car just to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. He even received a warm welcome by the priests and devotees when he entered the temple area.

Rajinikanth was seen worshiping the deity Lord Athi Varadar where he also offered flowers to the idol. Later, after the Vedic chants and completion of the puja, he was presented with a Kanchipuram Silk saree, garlands and dainty by the temple priests as a symbol of blessing from the Lord Athi Varadar.

The Athi Varadar festival enters the final two days of darshan and the crowd has increased uncontrollably in the last few days. (ANI)

