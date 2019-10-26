Thousands turn up for community laser show in Connaught Place

New Delhi (India), Oct 26 (ANI): Delhi government organised a "pollution-free" grand Diwali celebration, featuring a mega laser show and other cultural activities at Connaught Place here on Saturday.

Thousands of people including elderly and children thronged Central Park to witness the spectacle on the inaugural day of the four-day event titled "Dilli ki Diwali".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia kickstarted the festival.Kejriwal had on 21 urged people to visit Connaught Place and enjoy the community laser show from October 26 to 29, instead of bursting crackers on Diwali.The inner circle of the CP was made free for pedestrian movement to view the event for which no passes were required."Celebrating Diwali in this manner is good for health. Bursting crackers are unhealthy for children and it also causes pollution. It will control pollution," said Sunil Pandey, resident of Uttam Nagar Delhi.Sanju a Delhi University (DU) student said:" I am feeling very happy. It is being organised for the first time in Delhi. People who will come here to witness the light show will not burst crackers and hence pollution would be less. Crackers cause sound as well as air pollution.""I don't like the noise caused by crackers," she said."I like the light show the most," said Rajnandani another spectator. (ANI)