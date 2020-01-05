Thousands turn up to wish Kalyan Singh on his birthday

Lucknow, Jan 5 (IANS) The 88th birthday of senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh was celebrated with much fanfare with thousands of party workers thronging his Mall Avenue residence here to wish their leader.

BJP leaders, ministers, officers and supporters from various districts came to wish the leader on his birthday with flowers. Hoardings wishing the leader had been put up all over.

Like previous years, Kalyan Singh sat in his sprawling lawn, flanked by son Rajvir, who is a BJP MP, and grandson Sandeep Singh, who is a state minister in the Yogi government.

The crowds at his residence, meanwhile, indicated that the veteran leader has not lost his political relevance and is still a rallying point for OBCs in Uttar Pradesh. amita/dpb