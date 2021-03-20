Threat to 1984 riot witness Abhishek Verma to blow up his car, house

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The main witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case Abhishek Verma has filed a complaint about facing threats.

The complaint was filed in the Maidangarhi police station in South Delhi which says that he received a threat on email to withdraw as a witness.

Verma said the threat was explicit that he and his family would be blown up by a bomb if he did not do as directed in the threat.