Threatened for life killed, wife of UP Minister writes to PM Modi, Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Wife of Uttar Pradesh Minister Babu Ram Nishad on Thursday accused her husband of threatening her at gunpoint.

The accusations came in the backdrop of the divorce application filed by Nishad. The minister has accused her of being a spendthrift.



Speaking to ANI, Neetu Nishad said, "My husband hit and threatened to kill me. He even threatened to shoot me with a gun. My husband is a minister and yet he behaved like this."

Neetu said that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "I will answer in court on all allegations being levelled against me," she added.

The woman further asserted that she had tried to file a complaint against her husband several times but to no avail.

"The police officers were in apparent collusion with my husband. I was repeatedly told by them that matter will be personally sorted with my husband. Despite that, he used to beat me," said Neetu.

Neetu also narrated her plight in a series of posts on Facebook. (ANI)

